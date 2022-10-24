Earl Charles Spencer surprises with truth about Princess Diana's memorial temple The late Princess' brother has shared a new photo

Princess Diana's brother Earl Charles Spencer has shared a striking photograph of the late Princess of Wales' memorial temple at his family home, Althorp House – and he also made a surprising revelation.

LOOK: Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer reveals secret chapel at grand mansion

The Earl revealed that the temple, although dedicated to his late sister, was not actually constructed for her.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See the moment Prince Harry is told Princess Diana would be proud

He penned: "Beautiful autumn colours in the grounds of @althorphouse today. This temple, now dedicated to my late sister’s memory, was originally commissioned by our ancestor George John Spencer. He was in charge of the Royal Navy in the early part of the Napoleonic Wars. In 1798 initial reports from Egypt said the British fleet had been destroyed in a crucial battle by the French. George John fainted with shock.

Charles Spencer reveals facts about Princess Diana's temple

"When the true version of the Battle of the Nile followed, outlining what was an astonishing victory by Nelson over the French, George John had this structure built - in thanks to God. It overlooks the Round Oval lake at Althorp and has become the place where kind visitors like to leave flowers in memory of Diana."

The image showcased the iconic building, framed by beautiful trees and a bouquet of flowers could be seen lying on a black bench outside, next to the grand pillars.

DISCOVER: Princess Diana's childhood home could rival a royal residence – inside photos

SEE: Princess Diana's place of rest is 'bewitching' in breathtaking video

Charles resides at Althorp with his wife Karen and their daughter Lady Charlotte, and they open their estate to visitors during the summer, and Charles also shares wonderful glimpses online.

Royal fans leave tributes at Princess Diana's childhood home

The Earl grew up at Althorp House with his three older sisters, and inherited the family home when his father John died in 1992. Charles became the 9th Earl Spencer, and set about renovating the family's ancestral seat.

The residence was in fact the first place that Diana met the then Prince Charles, when he was invited to the family home by her sister Sarah Spencer.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.