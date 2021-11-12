Mark Wright films dazzling bathroom tour at mammoth Essex mansion with wife Michelle Their insane bathroom is hotel worthy

We've been loving following Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's journey as they build their dream home in Essex – and on Thursday the former TOWIE star unveiled their brand-new bathroom!

The couple meticulously designed their washroom space with Crosswater products – and the bathroom looks like it belongs in a five-star hotel. Mark showed fans around via his home Instagram account (@wrightyhome) revealing the jaw-dropping finish. The immaculate marble-clad room has his and hers sinks, matching light-up mirrors, a free-standing bathtub and a huge walk-in shower with glass screen.

Chrome finishes give it a super luxe feel and although the floor is yet to be laid, Mark revealed that they are planning on having tiles – we're sure it'll look incredible.

Back in May, the couple shared their bathroom designs with their followers – and it's safe to say that they were suitably impressed with the luxury.

The couple unveiled the plans months ago

"Now that’s a bathroom," commented one user, and many simply added: "Wow."

Their master bedroom is sure to be a highlight of their new home. Mark previously revealed that their boudoir benefits from stellar vistas across the picturesque landscape.

"Bedroom views," Mark wrote as he shared a snap of the view, and the comments quickly came flooding in from fans. One remarked: "Oh wow! That’s stunning guys," while another added: "Dreamy," and a third wrote: "Wow, what an absolutely stunning view and to call that home."

Their bedroom will have sweeping views

Mark and Michelle bought their new £1.3million Essex home last year and demolished it in July. The former TOWIE star has been keeping fans updated as each part of his "dream house" has been built.

Previous CGI images of the property have also shown off the impressive Hollywood-style exterior. The Georgian-style manor house will boast an outdoor pool and beautiful landscaped grounds.

Earlier this week, Mark revealed that the couple had trees shipped over from Tuscany in order to provide privacy around the perimeter of their grounds.

