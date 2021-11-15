Japan's Princess Mako and new husband leave Tokyo to rent one-bedroom New York flat The couple tied the knot in October

Following their wedding in October, Princess Mako of Japan and her new husband Kei Komuro have been spotted travelling to New York where they are expected to move into a rented flat in Manhattan.

It has long been reported that the couple were planning to start a new life in the US after Mako married 'commoner' Kei Komuro and relinquished her royal status. Mako, the daughter of Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko and niece of reigning Emperor Naruhito, and Kei were seen leaving John F. Kennedy International Airport on Sunday.

According to the MailOnline, they will rent a luxurious one-bedroom apartment in New York with access to a fitness centre, spa, yoga studio, golf simulator and a library curated by Strand Book Store.

The couple, who met at the International Christian University in 2013, had been living in a modest apartment in Tokyo ahead of their recent move.

Princess Mako and her husband were spotted flying to New York

They got engaged in 2017 and planned to tie the knot in November 2018, but they announced they were postponing their wedding because of "immaturity" noting they "rushed various things".

"It is because of our immaturity and we just regret it," the couple explained in a statement (via CNN) in February 2018. "I wish to think about marriage more deeply and concretely and give sufficient time to prepare our marriage and for after the marriage."

The couple announced their wedding in October

Mako looked flawless in a pale blue dress and a delicate pearl necklace as she made the announcement that she had married her university sweetheart on Monday 26 October in an official press conference.

As reported by the BBC, Mako's heartfelt speech included her saying: "For me, Kei is irreplaceable - marriage was a necessary choice for us."

Her new husband also said a few words, declaring his love for his new wife, he said: "I love Mako. We only get one life, and I want us to spend it with the one we love."

