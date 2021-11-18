Zooey Deschanel's ultra-stylish home with boyfriend Jonathan Scott revealed The actress has been dating Jonathan since 2019

Zooey Deschanel and boyfriend Jonathan Scott have come a long way since first meeting when filming a Carpool Karaoke episode – where do the actress and Property Brothers star live now?

When the pandemic struck, the couple, who had been dating since 2019, decided to quarantine together. Jonathan shared an insight into their lockdown life together by sharing a series of candid snaps around their home, writing: "Zooey Deschanel and I have been playing games, making music, and of course doing puzzles."

Zooey showed off her kitchen one day when she was running an ad on her Instagram page. Her pristine cooking space has a silver AGA, white cupboards, white tiles and and wooden shelves. The space is filled with plants and rustic cooking utensils – and we love it!

Zooey Deschanel has a dream kitchen at her home

The couple shared a cheeky selfie revealing the light fittings in what could be their open-plan dining/living space. The golden pendants make a real statement in the room and there is also built-in storage regal-looking coving.

The couple are sometimes pictured together at home

Another room in the house was shown off during a virtual interview with Jimmy Kimmel. Zooey sat on a printed sofa with a wall of guitars behind her. The musical instruments make a great focal point against the dark, painted wall. We also spy a spot of on-trend panelling – love it.

Zooey revealed one room during a virtual interview

Zooey recently sold her Manhattan Beach house which has featured heavily on her Instagram feed, with its iconic blue wooden exterior and traditional front porch. It is unknown where the pair of living right now, but we know that Zooey is a big fan of this particular area as she previously owned another home there too.

This could be the backyard in the house they live in

Jonathan also owns his own home in Los Angeles, which is reportedly right next door to his brother Drew.

While Zooey and Jonathan are not married or engaged, they have both been married before. Zooey wed Jacob Pechenik in 2015 and they share two children together, Elsie and Charlie and previously she was married to Ben Gibbard from 2009 to 2012. Jonathan, meanwhile, was married for two years to Kelsy Ully.

