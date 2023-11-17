Brie Larson's $7 million Mediterranean mansion in historic A-list area has to be seen to be believed

Lessons in Chemistry star Brie Larson isn't just the star of the new hit show Lessons in Chemistry. She is also the owner of an incredible $7 million mansion that is like being on a permanent vacation in a Mediterranean villa.

The Captain Marvel actress, 34, bought the incredible residence in the gated community of Laughlin Park in Los Feliz, California. The home, which she purchased in March this year, covers 3,800 square feet and records show it sits in a secluded corner, in a cul-de-sac.

The residence features five bedrooms, five bathrooms, high ceilings, and ample natural light thanks to the property's many windows. Downstairs there is a family room that leads to a pool and a backyard.

Laughlin Park Estate where Brie's home is based

The home also offers quirky interior details. The Kong: Skull Island star opted to put in a vintage yellow kitchen and who could blame Brie for choosing to live in a house with extensive skyline views of Los Angeles?

Brie's living room has a villa feel

Former listing images also revealed that the residence had a wood-panelled den, an impressive curved staircase, and a traditional brick fireplace in the generous living room.

Her living room looks cosy

Not only does Brie's home sound incredibly beautiful but it is also situated in an area steeped in Hollywood history. In days gone by the gated enclave was home to Hollywood legends like Charlie Chaplin and Cecil B. Demille. Now Angelina Jolie, Natalie Portman, and Kristen Stewart are among Brie's neighbours.

Brie has been generous in her insights into her home on her Instagram where she shows her 7.2 million followers snippets of her personal life. She has been seen posing in an incredible minimalist living space with a wood-burning fire and all-white decor.

We love her minimalist living space

The actress has also shown her time relaxing in her living room with plush white sofas and leafy surroundings.

Brie's garden is like a forest

The Mediterranean villa-style home is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the Captain Marvel actress' real estate portfolio. The Fast X actress also owns homes in Woodland Hills and in Malibu. In 2019 the actress sold her mid-century style Los Angeles home for $2.17 million, despite purchasing the property three years prior for $2.25 million.

The actress' 1950s Californian bolthole boasted 2,905-square-foot coverage, three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Brie Larson's former home in Los Angeles

The Room actress' Malibu home also cost a pretty penny. After starring in the second highest-grossing film of all time Avengers: Endgame, Larson treated herself to a 2,100-square-foot home setting her back $3.4 million.

Not only does the house, which has been extensively photographed by Dirt, boast a swimming pool and a lush green courtyard, but the actress also has access to three bedrooms and two bathrooms and ample downstairs living space.

Her Woodland Hills home didn't set the actress back quite as much when she purchased it for $1.6 million.