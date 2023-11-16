Ella Emhoff causes a stir as she introduces adorable family member in new bedroom photo

Ella Emhoff certainly caught the attention of her followers this week, after sharing a new life update on social media.

The stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris took to Instagram to post some cute snapshots of herself with her beloved pet dog, named Jerry.

"Everyone, say hi to Jerry," she wrote alongside the pictures, which included one of her posing on a seat in her bedroom in New York City, with Jerry sitting on her lap. Another image featured Ella holding Jerry during a walk, and even a sweet photo of the pet pooch sleeping on the model's bed.

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Omg so sweet!" while another wrote: "What a cutie!" A third added: "Aww Jerry, he is so cute!"

Ella is living her best life in NYC, and recently shared another update online with her fans, revealing a new collaboration with The Standard, involving one of her favorite passions, knitting.

Kamala Harris' stepdaughter introduced her pet pooch Jerry to her followers on social media

The talented artist often shares photos online of her quirky knitwear designs, and at the start of October, she announced that the Soft Hands Knit Club had kicked off as a new monthly event at the East Village hotel.

She wrote: "SOFT HANDS KNIT CLUB IS HERE. AND ITS MONTHLY AT @thestandardev. This is a dream come true. Come learn to knit, work on existing projects, or just hang out and have some snacks."

Ella is a proud dog owner

Ella continued: "Limited spots available for the time being but tickets are free on resy! Link in the bio. All materials are from my own collection, but feel free to bring your own and I’m always accepting donations. FOR YARN DONATIONS DM ME. I WILL COVER SHIPPING AND ALL COSTS. See you there!!!!!!"

Ella has been living in NYC for several years, having studied at Parsons School of Design. She became an overnight model after her appearance at the Presidential Inauguration in 2021 went viral due to her wearing a head-turning Miu Miu coat.

The model shared another cute photo of Jerry sleeping on her bed

The 24-year-old had gone along with her father, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, to support Kamala. Soon after, she was receiving offers to model and the rest is history.

It wasn't something Ella had ever considered though, previously telling The New York Times: "I was pretty surprised when everything with IMG was happening because when I was younger, I never saw that as being part of my timeline.

© Getty Ella Emhoff has fashion-forward style

"As someone who, like a lot of young girls out there, had self-confidence issues, it is intimidating and scary to go into this world that is hyper-focused on you and the body." But she hopes to be a "part of that change," and make a bold statement for herself and other young women.

Known for her edgy appearance and multiple tattoos - with at least 18 and counting - the star opened up about her love of body ink during a 2021 interview with Garage.

"I did the classic: I did my dog's name, and I did a little flower. I recently did my first big boy: [a] salmon fish with a flower hanging out of its mouth," she said.

