Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's $14.5 million beach house is the perfect place to make memories with baby Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's property portfolio is out of this world. The couple – who tied the knot in May 2022 – divide their time between their separate mansions, which are around the corner from each other in Calabasas. But, they also share a beautiful $14.5 million beach house in Santa Barbara.

After welcoming their newborn son, Rocky Thirteen, on November 1, the pair are spoilt for choice with their various family homes, but when the need for a vacation arises, their oceanfront property serves as a quiet, coastal retreat.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker purchased their oceanfront property in October 2022

Originally owned by beloved talk show host, Conan O'Brien, the TV star initially listed his home for a jaw-dropping $16.5 million, before selling it to Kourtney and Travis for a lower asking price in October last year.

Prior to the sale, Conan had embarked on a huge home renovation, transforming the 1950s property into a private oasis, with a sound-proofed balcony (perfect for a sleeping baby), plus a contemporary granite kitchen, a playroom/gym, and a generous garage with a Tesla charging station.

According to the New York Post, Kourtney and Travis' abode is actually divided into a main house and a guest house, with two bedrooms in each.

© Getty Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are their neighbors

A celebrity hotspot, US Weekly reports that the couple's oceanfront property is just a few doors down from Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' Carpinteria pad. Kevin Costner and George Lucas are also close by.

Following the arrival of their newborn son last month, Kourtney and Travis have refrained from posting photos of baby Rocky on social media, and with privacy a major priority for them, their Carpinteria home couldn't be more accommodating.

Travis and Kourtney have a beautiful blended family

Alongside panoramic views of the ocean, Kourtney and Travis can take their own, private stairs down to the beach for quality time with Rocky – no paps allowed.

As for Kourtney and Travis' future plans, the pair are hoping to create a main home for their blended family. The Poosh founder has three kids with ex Scott Disick — sons Mason, 13 and Reign, 8, and daughter Penelope, 11 — while the Blink-182 drummer shares son Landon, 20, daughter, Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atianna De La Hoya, 24, with his second ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Kourtney's main base is her Calabasas home, which is around the corner from Travis'

During a 2022 appearance on the Not Skinny, Not Fat podcast, Kourtney explained why she and Travis had continued to reside in separate homes in Calabasas, after their wedding.

"We want our kids to also feel really comfortable and they have both lived in their homes their whole lives for the most part, and they each have their rooms and we are a block away," she said.

Travis and Kourtney are hoping to find the perfect home for all their kids in the future

Adding that when her kids are at Scott's, she will stay at Travis' or he will stay at her place, Kourtney continued: "I get up at 6 in the morning and I carpool every morning, and then I go straight to his house and have matcha. He has it ready for me."

Then in the evenings, Travis "comes over every night no matter what" to her house. "He comes over here and kisses me whether it's midnight and he is getting back from the studio or whatever," she said. The reality TV star made it clear that "there will be" a main house for the couple and all of their kids in the not-too-distant future. But for now, the pair can relish time together in their joint beach house, whenever they please.