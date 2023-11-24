Kourtney Kardashian reveals lavish home set-up as she marks first Thanksgiving with newborn son Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spared no expense when it came to Thanksgiving. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the couple posted snaps of their lavish table set-up, which was designed to host ten people.

© Instagram Kourtney and Travis created the most beautiful Thanksgiving table

A milestone evening for the couple, Thanksgiving was especially poignant for Kourtney and Travis this year, as it marks their first with newborn son, Rocky, whom they welcomed on November 1 2023.

Giving fans a glimpse of their lavish Thanksgiving decor; Kourtney and Travis dressed their table with endless candles, linen place settings, and an ornate autumnal flower arrangement. With fairy lights strung up in the backyard shining through the panelled windows in the dining room, the space looked truly magical.

© Gregg DeGuire This year marked Travis and Kourtney's first Thanksgiving since welcoming their son, Rocky Thirteen Barker

Among the guests, Travis' daughters Atiana De La Hoya and Alabama Barker each posted photos from the family dinner on Instagram. Travis' son, Landon, and Kourtney's children – Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, eight, from her relationship with Scott Disick – were most likely in attendance, too.

In the run up to Thanksgiving, Kourtney, 44, recently revealed what she'd be serving up this year, via her lifestyle blog, Poosh.

Returning to the platform, the reality star shared a number of her go-to dishes, and explained that the family favourites include her mother Kris Jenner's green bean casserole, candied sweet potatoes, and a sweet potato soufflé.

© Instagram Kris Jenner cooks up a storm with Penelope ahead of Thanksgiving

It's been said that Kris' grandmother's sweet potato balls are not only a family favourite but one that has been passed down through generations. This year, the famous grandmother and Kourtney's daughter Penelope were given the task of making them.

MORE: Kourtney Kardashian admits fear over Kim’s mischievous daughter North West, 10

READ: Khloé Kardashian gives 'ridiculous' $5,000 gift for sister Kourtney Kardashian's baby Rocky – see it here

Easy to whip up and capable of serving up to 20 people, they're perfect for a group as large as the extended family of the Kardashian-Barkers. Kris Jenner, shared exclusively on Poosh, says to simply combine cooked sweet potato, brown sugar, cinnamon and butter and wrap around a marshmallow before covering it in crushed cornflakes and baking – yum!

WATCH: Travis Barker welcomes new baby with Kourtney Kardashian with a drumroll

While Kourtney and Travis have given fans a glimpse of their epic Thanksgiving celebrations this week, the couple are yet to share a photo of their adorable newborn, Rocky Thirteen Barker.

However, Travis, 48, has revealed the adorable way he's been bonding with his son. Taking to TikTok, the Blink-182 drummer posted a video of himself drumming in beat to his newborn son's heartbeat as he sat in front of the sonogram in Cedars Sinai Medical Center, which he captioned: "Practicing to my baby's heartbeat". How adorable!