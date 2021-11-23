Peter Andre and wife Emily's children's playroom is basically a toy store

Peter Andre and his wife Emily celebrated their son Theo's fifth birthday on Monday and inadvertently showed off their impressive playroom.

The couple had bought their son lots of exciting new toys which Peter helped him put together. Scanning the camera across the pieces which had been strewn across the floor, he said: "Mammoth task putting Theo's birthday presents together. Mammoth!" Fellow parents could relate to the clip, with one joking: "I don't miss [those] days of toys with a million pieces, especially if you step on one!" and another adding: "I love this time when fathers get to play with the toys first just to make sure .. Happy birthday Theo."

WATCH: Peter Andre's tour inside his family home

Luckily, Emily and Peter's Surrey home comes complete with its own playroom for their young kids.

The huge space has colourful foam floor tiles spelling out the alphabet, as well as toys such as a doll, a miniature kitchen with a washing machine and a car. Emily shared a sweet picture of Theo resting against the bonnet of the white car as he sang into a microphone.

The couple celebrated Theo's fifth birthday

The Mysterious Girl hitmaker and the NHS doctor also have access to their own home gym, cinema room, and dressing room, as well as a hot tub, fire pit and BBQ in the garden – which Peter said the family uses in winter and summer.

Emily and Peter's children have their own playroom at home

Peter previously opened up about isolating at home with his children Junior, Princess, Millie, and Theo. Speaking about when Emily got sick with COVID-19 in 2020, he told HELLO!: "So at that time I had the whole family at home, I was cooking for everyone, I was parenting, I was cleaning, I was the chef, I was doing all of it, but I loved it!

"I really felt for people during that first lockdown that didn't have a garden. It was so easy for people to say 'stay at home', but if you didn't have outdoor space I can't even imagine how difficult that would have been. Luckily, the weather was incredible and we were able to make the most of it together. I say to my kids we'll never forget the summer of 2020."

