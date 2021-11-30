Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian's $12million love nest is out of this world Inside the couple's gorgeous new home

Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker are not short of homes between them, but the couple added to their property portfolio earlier this year when the Keeping up with the Kardashians star purchased a gorgeous Palm Springs mansion.

The modern home reportedly cost $12million and boasts six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, so it offers plenty of space for Kourtney's children Maison, 11, Penelope, eight, and Reign, six, and Blink-182 star Travis' kids Landon, 18, and Alabama, 15. Located in La Quinta, it has a manicured golf course, an outdoor swimming pool, a guest house and a courtyard complete with custom water features and a fire display.

WATCH: Kourtney Kardashian's Son Mason Decorates Her Garden

Fans got a peek at the garden back in August when the pair enjoyed Memorial Day weekend with her children.

The swimming pool is surrounded by lawns and palm trees, with several loungers positioned close to the house where Kourtney can sit and soak up the panoramic views of the Santa Rosa Mountains.

Kourtney and Travis' outdoor swimming pool boasts impressive views

Kourtney and Travis – who got engaged in October – even transformed the garden into a mini water park by hiring an inflatable water slide to enjoy for the weekend.

The couple celebrated Memorial Day weekend at their new property

Even if the family doesn't want to play golf, they can still use the vast land to roll or run down the hills. It's surrounded by greenery, but the modern exterior of the home could be seen in the distance.

The Palm Springs home boasts a golf course

Meanwhile, the interiors are fully furnished, according to the New York Post, and they're just as luxurious as you'd expect.

Following a chic neutral colour palette, the large open plan living area includes a kitchen with white worktops and wooden units, cream sofas positioned in front of a fireplace and wall-mounted TV, and a large dining table while glass doors slide away to offer the perfect entertaining space.

The furnished home has a modern interior

Kourtney also owns a home in Calabasas thought to be worth $7.4 million, complete with six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a stainless steel kitchen, a swimming pool and an amazing playhouse. Located in the prestigious community The Oaks, it's not far from Travis' seven-bedroom single-story home which he bought back in 2007.

