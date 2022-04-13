Kourtney Kardashian's second wedding plans with Travis Barker will surprise you The reality TV star's family want to celebrate in style

Kourtney Kardashian shocked her fans (and even her family!) when she had a "practice" wedding with Travis Barker in Las Vegas – but it turns out that the low-key nuptials aren't too dissimilar to what she wants for her legal ceremony.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 42, wants to keep things small and intimate with only close friends and family in attendance, according to People, but the Kardashian-Jenner clan want to make sure she marks her first wedding in style with a bridal shower and a bachelorette party.

The magazine revealed that Kourtney's family wants to be involved in the planning process, but they don't want her to have a quickie ceremony in Las Vegas - which is exactly what she chose to do following the Grammy Awards in March. Considering that Kim's wedding with Kanye West and Khloe's big day with Lamar Odom were huge events, we're not surprised they want to make sure Kourtney's nuptials are equally as memorable!

The couple headed to Downtown Vegas for an unofficial wedding in March

The reality TV star and the Blink-182 drummer headed to the One Love Wedding Chapel in Downtown Vegas where they requested an Elvis Presley impersonator to officiate their wedding.

The room was decorated with a silk rose altar, a table topped with a 'love' sign and candles, and white drapery. They said 'I do' in front of four people who took photos, according to Chapel owner Marty Frierson.

The Kardashian family reportedly want to throw Kourtney big wedding celebrations

"They all had iPhones, taking pictures and videos from every angle," he told People. "I don't know if they were the friends or their social media team. They filmed everything from the time they walked in, to the time they walked out. The vows, the kiss, the rose bouquet toss, the dancing. I usually take pictures for the chapel but they wanted to handle it all themselves."

Although the couple did not have a marriage license at the time, Kourtney has revealed it was because they couldn't get their hands on one at 2am. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, she said they would have made it legal if possible.

Kourtney and Travis at the Grammy Awards before their "practice" wedding

"It's not called 'fake married'", said Kourtney, adding: "There was no, like, possibility to get a marriage license at that hour." She said they were told they would have to wait until 8am to get a license. After Jimmy asked if they were planning to get married "for real", she responded: "Yes."

It's likely that when Kourtney and Travis next celebrate, both of their families will be in attendance. This includes Kourtney's mother Kris, her siblings Kim, Khloe, Rob, Kendall and Kylie, and her children with her ex Scott Disick: Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven. Meanwhile, Travis is father to two kids with ex-wife Shanna Moakler: Landon, 18, and Alabama,16.

