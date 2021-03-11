Kourtney Kardashian's incredible bathroom belongs in a five-star hotel The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has great taste

Kourtney Kardashian shared a rare glimpse inside her stunning bathroom on Wednesday – and it wouldn't look out of place in a five-star hotel!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared an image of herself appearing to be nude as she lay in her huge bathtub, which had stunning views of the endless trees outside.

The large windows let in plenty of natural light, which no doubt helps the room look even bigger, especially thanks to the white ceiling and white walls.

The floor appears to have a marble effect, while there are two, open-shelf storage units filled with fluffy white towels, candles and pampering supplies. Kourtney also has floor-to-ceiling white curtains plus a sleek vanity unit topped with a white, marbled sink.

The Poosh founder captioned her dreamy snap: "I love trying out all the different products for our @poosh shop with our team.

"We have a list of requirements and then our approval group chats go crazy. Shop some of my favorite bath and body products at the link in bio. Self-care = self-love."

Kourtney's bathroom belongs in a five-star hotel

Fans loved the glimpse into Kourtney's home, with one commenting: "This bathroom though," followed by a drooling face emoji.

A second wrote: "The definition of peace." A third joked: "That bathroom is bigger than my bedroom!" And a fourth said: "I love your bathtub!"

Kourtney lives in a $7.4million mansion, and since her split from Scott Disick, she now lives with her three children Mason, Penelope and Reign.

Kourtney's love of interiors is evident throughout her home

Her immaculate home features sprawling gardens with a private pool and basketball court, an impressive tech-free playhouse for her children and the most amazing interiors.

The mum-of-three has previously said she would love to be an interior designer and she certainly appears to have a flair for styling judging by her home.

As well as her pristine bathroom, Kourtney has a beautiful sitting room, which features neatly-stacked books on the coffee tables, an open log fire, an array of sofas and a chaise longue creating a cosy ambience.

