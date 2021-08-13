Kourtney Kardashian wows in crop top inside mammoth closet The TV star lives in Calabasas

How incredible is Kourtney Kardashian's closet? The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 42, showed off the impressive space as she posed in a black Skims crop top and red silky slip dress.

"Say hi to my closet," she captioned the makeup-free snaps, which showed black shelves stacked full of neat piles of T-shirts and jumpers.

A large island unit sat in the middle of the space with cream work surfaces, where Kourtney had strewn some unused clothes. The space also boasted two hanging rails for her dresses and a wall dedicated to displaying her vast collection of shoes.

Cream carpets, spotlights and a large mirror added the finishing touches to the walk-in wardrobe.

Kourtney's former assistant Stephanie Shepherd was among the first to comment: "I love sitting in your closet with you while you pack and unpack," to which the TV star replied: "And repack and pack again and try everything on."

Another follower added: "Hi dream closet," and a third remarked: "Travis’ closet?"

Kourtney showed off her incredible closet inside her Calabasas home

Kourtney lives in a Calabasas mansion thought to be worth $7.4 million with her three young children, Mason, 11, Penelope, nine, and Reign, six. Her home also boasts an ultra-modern stainless steel kitchen and a huge garden with beautiful views from its pristine lawns and swimming pool.

The mum-of-three and her former partner Scott Disick previously installed an amazing playhouse in the garden for their children, designed as a tech-free zone where they can play and relax.

The star previously revealed another angle inside the room

The Sun also recently reported that Kourtney has expanded her property portfolio after purchasing a $12million home in La Quinta, California.

The six-bedroom, eight-bathroom property reportedly boasts a fire pit with panoramic views of the Santa Rosa Mountains, an infinity pool, a chef's kitchen and a wine room.

