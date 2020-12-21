Kourtney Kardashian's Christmas display is straight out of the North Pole The Kardashians won't be celebrating Christmas in the same way this year

Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to wish her followers a merry Christmas, and in doing so, she showed off her festive decorations including an enormous tree and two life-size polar bears. The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was pictured sitting on one of the polar bear statues wearing a vibrant retro outfit.

As well as the bears, the star has tied the look in with faux-fur rugs on the floor, which perfectly match her angelic white drapes.

Kourtney captioned the pictures with a witty message: "Have a beary Merry Christmas xo Kourt."

Kourtney has two life-sized polar bears in her lavish home

Her sister Khloe Kardashian was among the many people to comment on the photograph, writing: "I have questions but you look so beautiful." Perhaps referring to the fact that Kourtney appeared to be riding the pretend animal.

Kourtney kept her Christmas tree decorations very minimal

Earlier in the month, Kourtney surprised fans when she unveiled a rather bare-looking Christmas tree. The giant display was sparsely decorated with a few lights and a few barely-there strands of tinsel.

Her sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, however, have decided to go all out this year with their decorations and their enormous mansions have been lined with fibreoptic trees which light up the whole neighbourhood.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan will be unable to throw a huge family gathering as they once would have for Christmas due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

