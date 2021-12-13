Charles Spencer unveils jaw-dropping Christmas tree to rival the Queen's

Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer unveiled his astounding Christmas tree on Monday – and it rivals the Queen's.

Charles, 9th Earl Spencer, who lives at Princess Diana's childhood home of Althorp House, showcased the magnificent tree with white lights and red baubles on his Instagram page, showing off its glorious position in the saloon alongside walls filled with antique paintings in decadent gold frames.

The room also features a mezzanine balcony, a luxury marble fireplace and double-height ceilings and to the grandeur. There are two velour chairs at the side of the space, and we can imagine that would be a wonderful place to sit to admire the impeccable display.

Althorp House has a massive real Christmas tree

It is not surprising that his many Instagram fans went wild over the festive addition, rushing to the comments section to share their thoughts.

One wrote: "Now THAT is a Christmas tree!!," and another added: "Very impressive." A third joked: "Talk about 'green giant' lol. Merry Christmas Earl."

The Queen's tree is three feet shorter

He captioned the festive picture with information about the tree as well as holiday wishes for his followers, writing: "This 23-foot tree was grown on the Estate at @althorphouse specifically for this task - holding together the Saloon (central hallway) in the run up to Christmas, and into the New Year. Wishing you all a happy and healthy Christmas and 2022."

Her Majesty's staff put the decorations up in November

Her Majesty the Queen unveiled her Christmas Tree at Windsor Castle back last month, and while her impressive tree stands at a staggering 20 feet high, Charles' is actually even taller! The monarch's tree is also a real one, having been cut down from Windsor Great Park to stand proudly in St George's Hall.

Just to give an idea of the sheer scale of these epic trees, 20 feet is around the same height as the average two storey home in the UK!

