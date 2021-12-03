Charles Spencer's social media feed is often filled with stunning shots of his family home, Althorp House, but earlier this week he shared a different kind of photo.

The father-of-seven stunned fans when he shared an unseen photo from his childhood in which he was sat up in bed eagerly reading The Battle of Blenheim. In the picture, which was taken in 1976, the young Earl sported some red hair as he wore a pyjama top with an intricate pattern decorating it, and made sure to keep warm in a white dressing gown. Behind him where a large pair of white curtains that had already been drawn.

"Getting in some early research on my 2004 book, BLENHEIM - this was me, getting to grips with the battle and period in 1976," he explained.

And his followers loved the adorable insight into his young life, as one commented: "Inspiring to see your enthusiasm at a young age. Brilliant historian and writer," while a second impressed fan added: "How adorable!! Both the photo and the fact that you were reading Blenheim at such a young age!"

And a third commented: "How adorable. Your interest clearly hasn't waned."

But a couple of others noticed his similarities to one of his nephews, as one observed: "Oh wow, Prince Harry resembles you!" and a second agreed: "Wow I can see a bit of Prince Harry in here."

The Earl shared this unseen childhood photo

Although Charles is always busy with his writing, he's recently had something else to keep him on his feet, as the family welcomed a new puppy.

The Earl took to Twitter, where he posted a short clip that he captioned: "New puppy pretty pleased with itself for retrieving a third slipper for his growing collection."

He is the younger brother of Princess Diana

He attached a video which showed a small black puppy running through the corridor at Althorp House, the Spencer family estate, to fetch a slipper, before returning to the living room and depositing his treasure in his dog bed, wagging his tail as he did so.

His followers were quick to comment on the adorable moment, with his conservation manager at Althorp teasing: "Am I going to see a bare foot boss around the estate?"

Others were also quick to express their approval – both for the cute pup and for the Earl's choice of TV show, as the American sitcom Will & Grace played on a screen in the background.

