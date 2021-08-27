Princess Diana's dresser Zandra Rhodes drops epic IKEA collab

Fashion designer Dame Zandra Rhodes is famed her for bold, somewhat eccentric designs and she was friends with Princess Diana ever since the Princess of Wales wandered into her store off Bond Street back in 1986.

READ: Zandra Rhodes talks friendship with Princess Diana

In fact, the dress Diana, Princess of Wales wore for her last official photoshoot with famed photographer Mario Testino was a beautiful pink creation by Zandra.

Zandra Rhodes' collection launches on 1 September

Now the iconic designer has wowed us once again, but this time with an epic collaboration with none other than IKEA!

Homeware pros IKEA have said that "The fearless and fabulous limited-edition range [is] designed to champion the home as an expression of who customers are through colour, prints and eye-catching objects".

Get your hands on these quirky pieces

Launching on 1 September, the KARISMATISK collection is hotly awaited – and we're sure the items won't stay on the shelves for long.

MORE: 7 of the best IKEA furniture hacks on Instagram

REVEALED: 10 TikTok home hacks that could ruin your house and cost you thousands

Fans will be able to get their hands on 26 different playful products, including an IKEA carrier bag transformed with a new pink colour way and quirky ruffle detail.

We adore the bright designs

Other eye-catching pieces include a bold and bright floral throw which would jazz up any living room or bedroom and many unique vases in fascinating shapes.

The inspiration for Zandra's work often comes from her travel, and that's why you'll see nods to nature and cultures, such as colourful Japanese-inspired pieces.

If you're looking to inject some fun and statement style into your abode, we think this collection is the perfect place to start.

READ: 9 genius ways to decorate your rental home on a budget

One of the dresses Princess Diana wore designed by Zandra

Adding bright accessories into your home is a great way to dip a toe into the wonderful world of colour before you start painting walls and ordering stand-out sofas.

Head to IKEA Greenwich on 31 August and if you're an IKEA family member you will have the chance for a sneak peek at the collection and the possibility of meeting Dame Zandra Rhodes at her in-person Q&A.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.