Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer reveals cosy living room in adorable new photo

Charles Spencer recently welcomed a new family member to his mammoth home, Althorp House – an adorable black and tan spaniel puppy. He shared an update on how his pet pooch was settling into his new surroundings with a photo taken inside the living room.

Princess Diana's brother revealed his new furry friend had curled up in the fluffy bed alongside his other dog, who looked rather unimpressed at the unwelcome guest asleep on his paws! The sweet video also shared a tiny snapshot inside Charles' home, which has large sash windows overlooking the 550 acres of grounds and a red vintage rug on the floor.

When Charles first announced he had adopted his new puppy, the father-of-seven inadvertently shared a video tour inside his cosy living quarters at the property.

The Earl took to Twitter, where he posted a short clip that he captioned: "New puppy pretty pleased with itself for retrieving a third slipper for his growing collection."

The Earl shared a photo of his two dogs inside his living room

The puppy ran through the corridor at the Spencer family estate, which was decorated with wooden floors, white walls, a dark wood side table and brown leather chairs, while a gold-framed piece of artwork broke up the white walls.

Charles followed the pooch through two doors into the kitchen area, which, in keeping with the period property, had cream units with gold handles and dark work surfaces that tied in with the kitchen table.

New puppy pretty pleased with itself for retrieving a third slipper for his growing collection. pic.twitter.com/fdh7L4Cwhl — Charles Spencer (@cspencer1508) October 23, 2021

Charles shared a mini tour of his home with a video of his puppy

On the other side of the open-plan room was a red sofa facing towards a beautiful fireplace and a TV, with the dog bed positioned in the corner.

This was just a small peek inside the impressive Northamptonshire home, where Charles lived with the Princess of Wales until she married Prince Charles in 1981.

Inside, it has 90 rooms decorated with some of the finest European furniture and art, including the library, the billiards room and the saloon.

The home is often open to visitors, so the Earl has likely chosen a private section to relax away from the public eye. However, the website now states: "Althorp House is now closed for the season, we look forward to welcoming you in 2022."

