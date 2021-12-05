Prince William reveals song that brings back heartwarming memories of Princess Diana

The Duke of Cambridge has revealed the song that brings back heartwarming memories of his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

Prince William selects three of his favourite songs as he appears on a special episode of Apple Fitness+ series, Time To Walk, from Monday.

The first track he chooses as he takes listeners on a journey through the Queen's Sandringham estate is Tina Turner's The Best.

"When I was younger, Harry and I, we were at boarding school. And my mother used to play all sorts of songs to kind of while away the anxiety of going back to school," William says. "And one of the songs I massively remember and has stuck with me all this time, and I still, to this day, still quite enjoy secretly, is Tina Turner's The Best because sitting in the backseat, singing away, it felt like a real family moment."

He continued: "And my mother, she'd be driving along, singing at the top of her voice. And we'd even get the policeman in the car, he'd be occasionally singing along, as well.

"You'd be singing and listening to the music right the way out into the gates of school, when they dropped you off. And, and that's when reality kind of sunk in that you really were going back to school because before that, you're lost in songs. You'll want to play it again just to keep that family moment going.

"And when I listen to it now, it takes me back to those car rides and brings back lots of memories of my mother."

Prince William appears on a special episode of Apple Fitness+ series, Time To Walk

Father-of-three William also reveals the song that his children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, can't stop listening to at the moment.

He says: "One of the songs that the children are loving at the moment is Shakira, Waka Waka. There's a lot of hip movements going along. There's a lot of dressing up.

"Charlotte, particularly, is running around the kitchen in her dresses and ballet stuff and everything. She goes completely crazy with Louis following her around trying to do the same thing."

And the third track he chooses is AC/DC's Thunderstruck, referring to it as "the best tonic for a Monday morning".

The Duke revealed his children love the song Waka Waka by Shakira

The Duke appears on the Apple Fitness+ series to encourage people to take some time out and walk for their mental health over the Christmas period. During the episode, he talks about the importance of keeping mentally fit, reflects on a light-hearted moment when he was drawn out of his comfort zone, the value of listening as a way to empower others, and an experience that led him to prioritise mental health.

He has also chosen three charities to receive a donation from Apple – Shout in the UK, Crisis Text Line in the USA and Lifeline in Australia.

Apple will stream three special audio airings of the Time to Walk episode for free on Apple Music 1, the flagship global radio station on Apple Music, on Monday 6 December, with the first airing at 8am in London.

