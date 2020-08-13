Penny Lancaster reveals jaw-dropping garden at £4.65million Essex home The Loose Women star lives in Essex with husband Rod Stewart and their two sons

Penny Lancaster gave fans a glimpse at the stunning garden she shares with husband Rod Stewart at their lavish £4.65million Essex mansion.

The Loose Women star posted a sweet clip to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, showing her pet dog Bubbles gazing out into the grounds from inside the home.

Captioning the clip, Penny wrote: "Bubbles pondering if he should go outside or not."

While there's no question her pooch is adorable, it was the peek at the grounds of her home that really took our breath away.

For one thing, Penny's garden appears to be never-ending, with luscious green grass going as far back as the eye can see.

There also appear to be some intricately shaped hedges dotted around the grounds that look more like monuments, and plenty of lush potted plants that cover the patio.

Penny Lancaster shared a glimpse at her immaculate garden

Penny and Rod spend the majority of their time in England and live in Essex with their two children; Alastair, 14, and Aiden, nine.

The couple also have a home in LA, where they spend a lot of their summers. For Rod and Penny, their home is a sanctuary away from their busy lives in the public eye, and they even chose to renew their wedding vows there in June 2017.

The pair tied the knot for the second time in their garden in a star-studded event that was covered by HELLO!. They chose to exchange the same vows as they used in their original ceremony before joining their guests in a marquee for an evening of eating and dancing.

"Being able to reflect on those ten years, and say those words to one another and still know we mean them is important. This felt more special," Penny said.

