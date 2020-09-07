Penny Lancaster shows off her stunning kitchen as she cooks a delicious roast lamb Rod Stewart's wife was incredibly happy and she danced around her gorgeous kitchen

Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart have the most gorgeous kitchen and that was clear to see on Sunday as the mother-of-two shared a lovely video as she cooked a delicious Sunday Roast.

Dancing to Joe Turner's rock 'n' roll hit Shake, Rattle and Roll, the 49-year-old can be seen happily smiling and dancing to the hit song whilst wearing a fashionable leopard print apron and holding two pans in her hands.

Behind her, fans got a look at her impressive ivory range cooker with gas hob, as well as a gorgeous marble island, where a roast lamb could be seen ready to hit the oven.

On the other side of the kitchen, Penny and Rod's duck egg blue kitchen cabinets and drawers were on full display.

"Home-cooked, feeling good, happy Sunday," she wrote across the video.

Penny Lancaster and her adorable dogs

The former Loose Women panellist's joyous clip comes just days after sharing with fans that her sons, Aiden and Alastair, had gone back to school.

"With the kiddies back to school, these two love bugs are getting extra attention today #dogs #bestfriends 8 year old Bubbles on the left and 1 year old Battersea Lily (was blondie) on the right," she wrote alongside an adorable picture of herself and her two pets.

The casual picture was met with praise from her fans, with one writing: "You look lovely in the photo Penny. Well done for being a great role model to all women in terms of embracing your natural beauty."

A second one wrote: "Love my dog, nice pic natural Penny."

A third remarked on finally being child-free after months of lockdown: "Enjoy your free time missy."