DIY pass the parcel ideas for adults: From funny naughty gifts to booze & dares

You might think that pass the parcel is a game just for kids, but think again! If you're hosting a get-together with your friends this Christmas, why don't you embrace your inner 12-year-old and play a game of pass the parcel?!

All you need to do is ask everyone to wrap a prize and press play on your favourite Spotify playlist. The idea is to pass around the parcel wrapped in many layers that has a gift in the middle. When the music is playing the parcel can be passed around but when the music stops, one layer can be unwrapped until the surprise in the last layer is reached. Top tip: Everyone takes a sip with each layer! Make sure the booze is flowing - trust us, this is a game that'll get funnier and funnier with each sip.

Scroll down for all the best gifts, and pray the music doesn't stop on you when it's time for the naughty gift.

1. The scent of Christmas

A Christmas Candle Collection, £65, Jo Loves

This gorgeous collection features three miniature versions of Jo Loves' classic and holiday scents - a winner with anyone!

2. Cosy sheepskin slippers

Cosy sheepskin slippers, £95, Lily and Bean

These comfy slip-on mule slippers will be sure to keep anyone cosy this winter. They are warm yet lightweight and stylish - a perfect addition for any pass the parcel!

3. A naughty gift

Date night desires set, £25, Ann Summers

Why not give the give of pleasure to one lucky recipient this year? The Date Night Desires set includes two toys: a G-spot Bullet and a vibrating ring.

4. A funny book

Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson, £8.99, Amazon

This would be a great ice-breaker for the game of Pass The Parcel, and it's a bestseller, too!

5. A luxury candle

Small Vanisia Candle, £100, Creed

Who doesn't love a candle at Christmas? This beautiful offering from Creed is sure to delight any guest. The Vanisia scented votive gives off a buttery aroma, combined with top notes of amber. Plus, it looks ultra chic, finished with a lovely burgundy Creed ribbon.

6. A glitzy face mask set

Slip® Privacy Please Sleep In Set, £120, Current Body

We all know that a great night's sleep has multiple benefits. So why not look just fabulous while you do it? Included in this fabulous set is a super glitzy, rhinestone sleep mask by Slip - the best silk brand money can buy - as well as a fun 'privacy please' door hanger so you can let everyone know that you are in the land of nod.

7. Perfect hair in a box

Percy & Reed All Kinds Of Wonder-ful Collection, £49.50, Feel Unique

With all those Christmas parties looming, your hair has to be on point! This present is ideal for the beauty addict. This incredible set of premium Percy & Reed hair care products features the award-winning ‘I Need A Hero’ Range, and includes everything you need for healthy, nourished locks.

8. A delicious scent

IKON 910, £60, The Fragrance Shop

IKON's 910 unisex perfume always impresses, and this one is a fail-safe choice for just about any recipient. This is a spicy blend of nutmeg and pepper on a decadent floral heart of tuberose and ylang with vanilla and addictive tobacco, for a fascinating and dramatic scent.

9. The gift of sound

Sony SRS-XB13 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, £39, Amazon

An on-the-go speaker, crammed full of EXTRA BASS™ - the dinky SRS-XB13 really packs a sound punch, and with up to 16 hours battery life it's great for those who like to travel. In fact, the battery life will see you to Lapland and back again easily!

