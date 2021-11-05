9 best cosy Christmas bedding sets for the festive season

Hollie Brotherton
Christmas bedding sets to make you feel extra festive this holiday season. We've found all of the best Christmas bedding from Marks & Spencer, John Lewis, Amazon, Argos & more.
The nights may be drawing in and the temperatures getting baltic, but on the plus side, it's the perfect time to invest in some cosy Christmas bedding. Whether you're already feeling the holiday cheer or you're looking for a set that's just a little bit festive, we've found all of the best options to buy online which you can bring out year after year.
From Marks & Spencer's advent duvet to a luxe red tartan set from John Lewis, scroll on to see all of the best Christmas bedding for 2021...
Advent calendar bedding set, from £19.50, Marks & Spencer
Countdown to Christmas in Marks & Spencer's advent patchwork bedding. The cotton-rich reversible duvet set also has a celestial print on the other side.
Stag scene duvet cover set, from £50, John Lewis
For a more subtle nod to the holiday season, this understated bedding set from John Lewis is adorned with stags in winter.
Catherine Lansfield alpine fleece duvet cover set, from £23.99, Amazon
Like a Fair Isle jumper in a duvet set, Catherine Lansfield's winter bedding is stylish and super comfy.
Christmas snowflake fleece bedding set, from £22, Argos
Christmas bedding doesn't get much cosier than this fluffy fleece duvet from Argos. It's covered in snowflakes to create your own bedroom winter wonderland.
Festive town duvet cover and pillowcase set, from £26, Dunelm
Featuring a hand-drawn festive town design, this Christmas bedding will definitely get you into the holiday mood.
Sophie Allport Home For Christmas bedding, from £43.20, Dot Maison
Sophie Allport's chic Christmas bedding set is made from 200-thread-count cotton and features illustrations of Christmas trees, sleigh rides and falling snowflakes.
DE CAMA tartan stag checked duvet set, £19.49, Amazon
Bring the Alpine vibes to your own bedroom with this stag print tartan bedding. We could definitely see this duvet set in a rustic ski chalet.
Aaryahi duvet cover set, from £15.99, Wayfair
For some Scandi-style Christmas bedding, this Nordic set in red is so festive.
Brushed check duvet cover, from £65, John Lewis
We love this John Lewis's tartan duvet set. Made from premium brushed cotton, it's a style you could use well into the new year.
