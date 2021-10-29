eBay is our secret one-stop shop for Christmas gifts for the whole family - here's what to buy

It’s Christmas shopping season – have you made a start yet? Don’t panic, we’ve got a tip to take the stress out – all you need to do is switch on your computer or even grab your phone and head to eBay.

The online shopping portal is packed full of great gift options, whether you need something for your gamer-obsessed teen, your sporty other half – or even your dog. There are great savings to be had too – you can shop refurbished items which are manufacturer-approved and like-new and get serious discounts in the brand outlet.

We’ve rounded up the top ten picks for all the family below – so don’t delay, get scrolling!

For her:

Apple iPad Air 3, £279, eBay

Whether she wants to watch Netflix, stream workouts, FaceTime, get lost in a book or look up recipes, an iPad is a must-have. And eBay is the place to snap up a bargain – we found this great deal on an iPad Air 3 in the Refurbished hub . All items are like-new and fully tested and graded with a 12-month warranty and 30-day hassle-free returns.

Cox & Cox Stylish Mirrored Antique Silver Brass Drinks Trolley - RRP £450 eBay price £279.99, eBay

This gorge drinks trolley would surely make her day when she finds it waiting for her on Christmas morning. The 37% off is a great savings – we spotted it in eBay’s Home Outlet – which is a good place to browse if you’re Christmas shopping for someone who’s particularly houseproud

Calvin Klein eternity now, RRP £35.24, eBay price £15.11, eBay

This classic Calvin Klein scent has top notes of Quince, Sorbet and Litchi; middle notes of Peach Blossom, Peony and Neroli and base notes are Musk, Cashmere Wood and Ambroxan. You can nab it for 57% less at eBay so it’s flying off the virtual shelves. Hurry if you want one to put in her Christmas stocking!

For him:

Tommy Hilfiger men's dressing gown, was £72.59 now £65.33, eBay

This cosy robe is available in shades of magnet or blue blazer. So hard to choose. If you do have more than one man in the family to buy for and you need two then you can get an extra 5% off the 10% you already save by snapping this up in the Brand Outlet.

DJI Mavic mini drone, £266, eBay

The world will be his oyster if you gift him this top-of-the-range mini drone. It takes stunning aerial photos and HD videos at a distance of up to 4KM - the cinematic shots you can capture with it are truly incredible!

For teens:

Gaming PC Dell HP Computer widescreen bundle, £179.16, eBay

One for the gamer obsessed teens out there (erm, aren’t they all?) This is the ultimate gaming bundle which consists of a powerful Dell HP computer, 8GB RAM memory, a widescreen monitor, a brand new RGB keyboard, mouse and headset with microphone and all leads included. And there’s a one-year warranty which will give you extra peace of mind.

LED light up vanity mirror, £15.79, eBay

Every teen girl needs a vanity mirror in her bedroom and this one is just perfect. It’s also available in black if that fits with her deco theme better.

For kids:

Nintendo Switch, was £232.50 now £215.18 eBay

Nintendo’s popular Switch is still one of the best consoles for kids, with family-friendly games that’ll keep them entertained and have the adults joining in too. And this is one of the best prices you’ll find online.

Harry Potter Trivial Pursuit, £26.17, eBay

Do you have a true Harry Potter fan in the family? This boy wizard spin on classic Trivial Pursuit will really test their knowledge – there are 1800 questions spanning all eight films – it’s enough to make a Muggle’s head spin!

For pets:

Warm dog pyjama jumpsuit, £9.67, eBay

Don’t leave out the furry members of the family on Christmas day! How adorable are these doggy PJ jumpsuits? Available in a range of different designs – from camouflage to cow print – and sizes to suit most breeds.

