Barack Obama's huge $11.75m Massachusetts mansion revealed

Barack Obama celebrated his 60th birthday in style this August, surrounded by friends, family and swathes of famous faces. He and his wife Michelle chose their own home as the venue for Barack's huge birthday bash - and we can see why.

The Obamas' Massachusetts home

The Obamas also own a holiday home in Martha's Vineyard

The family have an $11.75 million mansion in the celebrity haunt of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts and it is utterly stunning.

It has seven bedrooms, two guest wings, and an outdoor swimming pool. It sits on a sprawling 29-acre estate with beautiful sea views, and even has its own private beach and boathouse.

It was snapped up by the couple in December 2019 for $3milllion less than the original asking price, and after lots of renovations, the pad was party ready!

The Obamas' Washington home

The Obamas also own an $8.1million home in the exclusive Kalorama neighbourhood, just five minutes away from The White House in Washington D.C. The property has frequently appeared in Michelle Obama's Instagram posts.

Barack and Michelle made the decision to stay in Washington after his presidency so that their youngest daughter Sasha could complete her high school education. They bought a nine-bedroom Tudor-style mansion that spans 8,500-square-feet and sits on a quarter-acre of land.

The former US President offered up a rare look into his beautiful family home when he addressed his 33.9million followers about his book. He sat on a salmon pink couch with a striped pattern, and this colourful sofa could not be further from the minimalist cream ones that Barack had within the walls of the White House.

Barack Obama showed off his relaxed sofa on Instagram

Sasha is even lucky enough to have her own suite in the house, complete with a separate living area. Michelle opened up about her daughter's room during an interview on Ellen in 2018, telling host Ellen DeGeneres: "Sasha actually killed in this house. She has a two-room suite, it's all decked out. She has like a living room area and a bedroom."

Michelle and Barack Obama live together in Washington

What's more, Sasha even designed it herself. While Sasha has the best deal in the room department, her dad didn't get quite so lucky. "He's got the smallest room for his office. So he's really hating on her," Michelle joked.

We've recently been given a glimpse in what appears to be the family home as Michelle has been recording her podcast, Becoming. One Instagram photo shows Michelle and Barack sitting together in their living room, which has high ceilings with white wooden floors, one suede armchair, and another patterned armchair. There's also a black glossy leather sofa seen in the background, as well as a large flat-screen TV.

The family home also has a rooftop terrace

Another social media post revealed a beautiful rooftop terrace, which overlooks their neighbourhood and has been furnished with sofas and an outdoor dining table.

