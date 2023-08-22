Michelle Obama has had a joyful start to the week, having taken to social media on Tuesday to share some exciting news close to her heart.

The former FLOTUS, along with her husband Barack Obama and Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky, have come together once again to lead The Voyager Scholarship.

This incentive was founded by the trio with the aim of helping college students expand their horizons through travel, all while making a positive change.

VIDEO: Michelle Obama opens up about life as an empty nester

On Twitter, Michelle wrote: "Barack, @BChesky , and I are so excited to welcome our newest class of Voyagers! These changemakers are making a difference in their communities and we can’t wait to support them along their journeys in public service."

The Voyager Scholarship allows for chosen applicants - who are in their junior year of college - to receive financial aid, along with travel experiences to expand their horizons, all while benefiting from a network of mentors and leaders.

The aim is that these voyagers - who are curious about the world and want to make a positive change - to do just that, by helping others, serving communities and understanding the world around them through public service.

Michelle and Barack are always using their platforms for the greater good and have been doing a lot of charity work with their Obama Foundation.

© Getty Michelle ans Barack Obama often use their platforms for good use

The pair reside in Washington D.C., the very place they raised their daughters during Barack's time in office. They are doting parents to grown-up daughters Malia, 25, and Sasha, 22, who both live in Los Angeles.

The couple are known for being incredibly down-to-earth, and often talk about their time in The White House, and the realities of raising their daughters in such a unique situation. Barack previously praised Michelle's mom, Marian, for helping them keep their daughters' feet on the ground.

Michelle with her daughters Malia and Sasha

"Marian didn't understand all the fuss. She was great to have around with the girls," the former President previously said on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. He added: "Maybe one of my greatest successes, Michelle's greatest successes, in those eight years was raising these great girls, who don't have an attitude, don't feel entitled.

Michelle and Barack raised their daughters in a unique setting - The White House!

"But part of it is because of my mother-in-law. If she saw them acting bratty, she's say 'You guys haven't done anything. Why are you acting special? You're just here for the ride.' And they'd suddenly go, 'You're right, Grandma,'" he continued. "She was a huge blessing."

