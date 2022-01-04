Lisa Armstrong's boyfriend James comments on transformation at £3.8million home

Lisa Armstrong has given fans a rare look inside her home following the Christmas holidays, which she spent with her boyfriend James Green.

MORE: Ant McPartlin's £6million love nest with girlfriend Anne-Marie is incredible

The Strictly Come Dancing makeup artist – who was formerly married to Ant McPartlin – posted photos of her living room, kitchen and dining area which she said looks bare now that all of the festive decorations have been removed with the help of James. "And relax!!! #itslikeitneverhappened All back to normal… Happy 2022!!! #lookssobare x," Lisa captioned the series of pictures. In comments, one friend wrote: "Well done James super job," and he replied: "It was hard work!!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ant McPartlin's ex-wife Lisa Armstrong reveals her beautiful bathroom

Lisa had previously positioned a large Christmas tree in the bay window of her living room, where she was pictured with James and her family. She finished off her decorations with a white twig tree and festive place settings and crackers on her round dining table.

READ: Ant McPartlin's ex-wife Lisa Armstrong shares romantic selfie with new boyfriend during dreamy break

SHOP: John Lewis’ January homeware sale is better than ever - 10 things to buy

Lisa and James celebrated Christmas together

However, all traces of the holidays had been removed in her latest photos. The living room boasts a green sofa, cream Chesterfield footstool and drinks trolley next to the shuttered windows. Meanwhile, the spacious open-plan kitchen-diner has white cupboards, grey stools at the breakfast bar and a matching sofa.

The MUA and her boyfriend took down all of the festive decorations

Lisa chose crystal accents for the finishing touches, including light fittings above her kitchen counters and a large mirror next to her dining table.

Her followers rushed to the comments to praise her beautiful interior. "May look bare, but it's stunning #houseenvy," gushed one, and another added: "You have a beautiful home!!" A third remarked: "So wish my house was that tidy."

Lisa showed off her stunning kitchen

It's not clear whether James has moved in with Lisa, but the MUA purchased her five-bedroom home for a reported £3.85million in 2020. The semi-detached riverside property is said to feature a chef's kitchen, a 226ft terraced garden and incredible views across the River Thames.

The dining table previously featured Christmas place settings

Lisa and her ex-husband Ant formerly lived in Chiswick in a five-bedroom property they purchased for £2.3million in 2006. After the couple divorced in 2018 and Ant handed over the keys to Lisa as part of their settlement, the house had gone up in value to approximately £6million.

Lisa put the property on the market in January 2019 before moving to her current home, while Ant and his wife Anne-Marie Corbett bought a £6million mansion in Wimbledon which they have been renovating.

READ: Duchess Camilla's £3.75million manor house with ex-husband has royal connections

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.