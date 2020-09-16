Lisa Armstrong reveals a rare peek inside home she shared with ex-husband Ant McPartlin

Lisa Armstrong has revealed a rare glimpse inside the home she used to share with ex-husband Ant McPartlin in a new interview. The makeup artist unveiled one of the beautiful bathrooms in the west London property as she joined beauty journalist Sali Hughes for her In The Bathroom YouTube series.

The spacious bathroom has a calming neutral colour scheme, with white tiling on the floor and matching panels on the bottom half of the walls, while the rest of the room is decorated in a complementing light taupe tone.

Lisa Armstrong has revealed a peek inside her luxurious bathroom

A free-standing white bathtub sits in front of a window with wooden shutters, while there is a table close by to display Lisa's beauty products, a mirror and an orchid, along with a wooden bench where she sat for the interview, which has a wicker basket stored underneath.

Speaking about how she loves to unwind in her bathroom, Lisa also revealed a hidden feature – a television – which appears to be concealed behind a mirror hung on the wall.

"I love it, it's like your own little sanctuary isn't it. Also, I like the fact – I'm lucky I've got quite a big bathroom. Also, I like the light coming in from the shutters. But then you also hide yourself away, shut them all up, run the bath and I've got the TV here," Lisa said.

The makeup artist filmed an interview from her bathroom

"Put the TV on, put a load of bubbles in the bath and just sit, a little face pack on, and just have a little chill out."

Lisa kept the £6million home she shared with her ex-husband Ant as part of their divorce settlement. The Strictly makeup artist sparked headlines earlier this week when she had a clear out of the property and left many of Ant's belongings out on the street for people to take for free – including a copy of Piers Morgan's book.

Speaking to Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain, an outraged Piers said: "That’s my book, lying in the street this morning. Lisa, have the common decency. At least put it somewhere where some newspaper can’t photograph it lying in the street."

