Peter Andre and wife Emily's lavish Dubai holiday home is fit for royalty – video tour

Peter Andre and his wife Emily swapped their stunning Surrey property for an even more luxurious holiday home in Dubai over the Christmas break.

MORE: Peter Andre praised as he shares 'gorgeous' photos of daughter Princess and son Junior in Dubai

The Mysterious Girl singer gushed about his incredible stay in the villa, tagging Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, located at The Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, and giving his followers a tour inside their accommodation. Complete with swimming pool views, en suites with rain showers and marble baths, a gym and even a 24-hour personalised butler service, it comes as no surprise that it is called the royal residences!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter Andre Shares Video Tour Inside Lavish Dubai Holiday Home

"This villa was incredible in Dubai. Thank you so much," Peter wrote, adding: "And we love Steve."

READ: Peter Andre's wife Emily mesmerises children after inviting Santa into family home

SHOP: John Lewis’ January homeware sale is better than ever - 10 things to buy

He opened the large black front door and walked past a set of stairs with wrought iron railings and a water feature underneath, and towards a black outdoor dining table overlooking the pool.

Peter showed off his stunning views

He continued: "I can't thank you enough for treating my family (especially my children) so special."

The doting father rounded the corner to another indoor staircase and into the open plan living area, which, like the rest of the lagoon villa, had interiors inspired by the Ottoman empire. It was decorated with a large dining table with cream dining chairs, a cream sofa, several more seating areas and double doors with neutral curtains.

The singer gave fans a look inside his Dubai family holiday

One final image shared a look at a cream armchair positioned next to the open doors, with a red rug covering the wooden floors. Peter was clearly delighted with the accommodation since he wrote: "The doors opened to the most stunning pool from the living room. It was special."

Peter has now returned to his family home, which he shares with his eldest children Princess, 14, and Junior, 16, with his ex-wife Katie Price, as well as his wife Emily and their two children, Amelia, seven, and five-year-old Theo. It boasts a cinema room, home gym, recording studio and an outdoor hot tub.

READ: 32 home office must-haves that make the best working from home gifts

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.