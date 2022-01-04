Stacey Dooley's fans spot major mistakes in home renovation

Stacey Dooley is half way through a huge living room transformation, but her followers have already pointed out some mistakes.

The Glow Up presenter and her partner and Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton have been putting their own stamp on their home since they moved in back in 2020. Stacey's latest photo reveals they are adding insulation underneath new floorboards in their living and dining area.

Next to a photo of the empty room with half-laid floors, Stacey wrote: "FINE FINE FINE FINE THANKS" and went on to joke she could "schedule my meltdown." As usual, her picture saw a huge response from her fans, one of which wrote: "Celotex should be fitted properly with no gaps … and use some foam in between if needed, otherwise what’s the point of insulation if cold gets through the gaps."

Another added: "This is NOT how you lay flooring," and a third remarked: "I hope that the floor void is vented otherwise you will be replacing the whole lot shortly!!" A fourth joked: "Cover it with a rug. No one will notice."

The presenter is having insulation put underneath the floorboards

Despite some giving her warnings, several of her followers were very complimentary about the photo, reassuring Stacey that it will look stunning once it's completed. "That is going to look amazing when done," wrote one, and another commented: "Wow starting to look fab."

Stacey's open-plan space has two gorgeous authentic fireplaces which she tops with candles, flowers and photographs, including one of the star and professional dancer Kevin proudly holding their Strictly glitterball trophy after winning the show in 2018.

Stacey and Kevin's living room

The space also normally boasts a show-stopping marble table – a 50-year-old feature shipped all the way from Brussels – and modern chairs which had been removed for the new flooring.

In 2020, Stacey revealed she was considering changing the light wooden flooring for a darker shade. She wrote: "The floors are going darker next year. To match the hall. That’s the right decision, innit?"

We can't wait to see the finished results!

