Loose Women presenter Nadia Sawalha pleases her fans with regular Instagram Lives – and she even has her own YouTube channel with her husband Mark Mark Adderley. On Wednesday morning the star live streamed a chat, but her 359k followers were distracted by the fact that she still has Christmas decorations up!

One person was quick to question: "Why is your tree still up?" while others were more understanding and one fan said: "Love that your tree is up."

In response to the furore that it was causing, Nadia directly replied to the queries. She confidently said: "Yes, I've still got my Christmas tree up... it's because I'm a lazy cow." We've got to love Nadia's honesty!

Nadia Sawalha reveals her never-ending garden

But what Nadia failed to point out is that in fact she has more than one Christmas tree! When she filmed herself putting up the decorations alongside her husband Mark, Nadia revealed she had three trees in her home. In one of the couple's vlogs, Nadia's husband Mark joked: "It's like we are in the Black Forest with all of these trees."

Nadia still has her Christmas decorations up

The presenter has a tinsel-trimmed tree in her living room which is decorated with lots of baubles in traditional festive hues. Nadia also has another Christmas tree next to her patio doors - this time a more vibrant style, adorned with multi-coloured lights. Finally, there is another smaller tree which is kept minimal with red lights.

Nadia is clearly a big fan of the festive season

This isn't the first celebrity who has been outspoken about their decision to keep the festivities going a little longer as Amanda Holden revealed she will be keeping hers up until Candlemas which is on the 2 February. The presenter justified the decision by saying that the Queen keeps her decorations up until February too and she also referred to the struggles of the ongoing pandemic resulting in us needing a little something to cheer us up.

