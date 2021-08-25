We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Rebel Wilson is back at her jaw-dropping $3million home in the Hollywood Hills after months away filming, and she's celebrated in style with an epic feast with her family.

The Pitch Perfect star took to Instagram Stories to show off the selection of food which was provided by Chicas Tacos and she used the opportunity to thank them for sending the delicious fare.

Rebel spoke to the camera sporting a pink taco hat and she prepared to tuck into her fresh and healthy dinner. The star has overhauled her health in the last year, and one the first big changes stemmed from reading this book, Within: A Spiritual Awakening to Love & Weight Loss, written by her doctor, Habib Sadeghi.

WATCH: Rebel Wilson reveals family feast - and we're jealous

The dinner was in an array of boxes which were spread across Rebel's huge marble-clad kitchen island.

The central island also has a luxurious farmhouse sink which can be seen in full glory as the actress pans the camera across for an aerial shot of the food.

It is not the first time that we've been treated to a look inside the star's pristine cooking space as Rebel has snapped a selfie before in her dreamy kitchen.

Rebel has the most stunning kitchen

There are chic white cupboards, matching marble worktops and a huge stainless-steel oven with grey tile splashback. The room also boasts chrome pendant lights and pristine window shutters.

The rest of her pad is just as impeccably designed, and some of the rooms could easily be mistaken for a hotel.

The actress has an amazing Hollywood home

Downstairs is fully open plan, allowing Rebel to use the space for entertaining and her garden lends itself to parties, too.

The property's backyard offers up amazing views across all of Hollywood and there is an idyllic-looking pool which we've seen Rebel enjoy before on a hot summer's day.

We've also spied sun loungers within the grounds – the perfect place for the actress to relax when she's learning the lines for her next big movie gig!

