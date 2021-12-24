Rebel Wilson reveals unexpected rainbow addition to chic mansion – and wow

Rebel Wilson's chic homes all tend to follow muted white and wooden colour schemes, so fans were likely surprised when they caught a look at her latest rainbow addition.

SEE: Rebel Wilson's $3m house is the American dream - inside

The Pitch Perfect actress, 41, grinned as she posed in a blue skirt and black top next to her Christmas tree and held up gifts to the camera. Rebel ditched the traditional gold and silver decorations for multicoloured metallics, with matte bronze baubles, sparkly green designs and even deep blue tree ornaments which could be seen hanging from the branches.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rebel Wilson films home tour during birthday celebrations

Her tree was positioned next to a set of white built-in shelves covered with photos of Rebel with her friends and family, while a large fireplace and the corner of her modern white sofa could be seen.

READ: Ayda Field's mammoth Christmas installation at $32.7m home will leave you speechless

RELATED: Meghan Markle's modest $4,302/month converted garage with mother Doria – details

Rebel owns homes across the world, including a jaw-dropping $3million home in the Hollywood Hills, with five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, a saltwater swimming pool and stunning views.

Rebel showed off her metallic Christmas decorations

She also has a three-bedroom property in Sydney, Australia, which she purchased for $3.7 million in November 2014 before spending another $1 million renovating it – and it now includes its own elevator!

It's not clear where Rebel's latest photos were taken, but she later shared another snap of herself and her two sisters Liberty and Annachi wearing matching pyjamas as they cuddled up on the couch, writing: "Sisters night."

The star posed with her sisters in matching pyjamas

The Hustle star celebrated her 41st birthday in March 2021, sharing a better look inside her Hollywood home. She started in the gorgeous kitchen where bouquets of flowers covered the giant marble-clad kitchen island, before moving through the living room to the spacious foyer. It has double-height ceilings, chic wooden bannisters and a console table by the door.

Later, the party moved out to the backyard and Rebel posed with sparklers next to her idyllic outdoor pool.

MORE: Ellen DeGeneres' home cost 3x Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's

Read more HELLO! US stories here