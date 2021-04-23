Rebel Wilson's garden at $3m LA home belongs on Selling Sunset The Pitch Perfect star's garden has incredible views

Rebel Wilson's garden at her jaw-dropping LA home has the most incredible outdoor pool with a view!

The Pitch Perfect actress previously filmed herself poolside at her luxury property, which she reportedly bought for $3million, high in the Hollywood Hills with the twinkling lights of the city visible in the distance.

In the nighttime clip, Rebel and her two other friends danced by the edge of her pool to Good Vibrations by Marky Mark and The Funky Bunch.

WATCH: Rebel Wilson films herself partying poolside at LA home

In another post, Rebel filmed herself toasting a s'more over her luxury outdoor firepit. The star – who recently embarked on a "year of health" – was seen to be wearing a fluffy J Crew jacket to shield from the cold and skinny jeans from Madewell.

Rebel's incredible pool glistened in the background and fans could also see an arrangement of sun loungers and tables – presumably for warmer days.

Rebel warmed up by the fire during her fun evening

It’s not the first time the actress has shown off her home's stunning outdoor feature though, as back last summer she posed up a storm in her idyllic pool.

Rebel's house stretches over 4,400 square feet, and its double-height ceilings and open-plan living spaces make for a light and airy interior.

Rebel's Hollywood mansion comes complete with an impressive pool

It's not all pool parties and fun for Rebel though, as the star also uses her home as her office – now that she has announced she will become a children's book author. Earlier in the year, Rebel told fans in a social media post that she had been upstairs in her Los Angeles home working on drafts of her Bella the Brave books.

