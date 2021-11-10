Britney Spears stuns in nude strapless gown for exciting wedding dress reveal The Toxic singer is engaged to Sam Asghari

Britney Spears announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari back in September – and now she's shared some exciting details about her highly anticipated wedding dress.

The Baby One More Time singer got fans all excited when she shared several photos of herself posing in a stunning blush pink gown on Instagram. The 39-year-old looked gorgeous in the frock, which featured a corseted, lace, off-the-shoulder bodice and a billowing, multi-layered skirt.

But before her followers could jump to conclusions, Britney announced that the dress was not the one she will be wearing on her big day – but did reveal a very exciting detail about it.

"No… this is not my wedding dress bahahah!!!!" she wrote, anticipating her fans' reaction to the photos.

Giving away some detail though, Britney revealed who will be the brainchild behind her wedding gown – and we think it's a perfect match!

She added: "Donatella Versace is making my dress as we speak…. Have a good night folks."

Britney looked gorgeous in her bridal-style pink dress

Fans couldn't hide their excitement over Donatella designing Britney's dress, with one responding: "You look like a princess. CAN’T WAIT TO SEE YOUR VERSACE WEDDING DRESS!"

A second said: "Britney and Donatella are a super duo OMG!" A third added: "Yaaas! Gowney! You better let them know Donatella is making your gown!"

By the sounds of it, Britney and Sam could be walking down the aisle sooner rather than later, although she has shared no details of their nuptials so far.

Britney and Sam announced their engagement in September

Announcing their engagement on Instagram, Britney stood next to her new fiancé as she held her left hand up to the camera in several poses to show off her sparkling $70k diamond ring. She wrote: "I can’t [expletive] believe it," followed by a string of ring and heart emojis.

Britney and Sam have been together for about five years now, having first met on the set of her music video for Slumber Party in 2016.

The Toxic singer has been married twice before, to Jason Allen Alexander, before getting an annulment 55 hours later, and to Keven Federline from 2004 to 2007, with whom she shares her sons Sean and Jayden.

