Britney Spears’ hilarious home DIY fail revealed

Britney Spears took to her own Instagram, to share a trio of images of herself standing in the large entranceway of her grand Thousand Oaks mansion. The post has already received over 800,000 likes.

Ready for home maintenance, she was sporting a very casual look – a pastel-coloured check shirt, rolled up denim jeans and flat sandals.

Despite being poised ready to get to work, Britney revealed in this post that she struggled with the most basic DIY project – changing a lightbulb. She says: “Psss in these pics…. I was trying to fix a light, but realized I was too short”.

In the corner of the shot, we can see a propped-up ladder, but it is unclear as to whether using the ladder helped Britney to finally complete the DIY task.

The image also reveals elements of her beautiful five-bedroom home, including a large patterned rug, ornate doors and the corner of a piano - no doubt where the singer comes to indulge in her musical talents.

In the back of the shot, there is a large roll of what appears to be paper, perhaps indicating that Britney may be undergoing some more home DIY projects soon.

In the long Instagram caption, Britney also addresses her appearance, telling fans: “I wanted to show you what I really look like on a daily basis”.

She added, “I can get insecure when photos are taken of me that I’m not prepared for… but you know sometimes it’s nice to not try so hard”.

