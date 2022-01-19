Mark Wright and wife Michelle's new living room will take your breath away – watch The couple are building their dream home

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have been building their dream home for over a year, so it is bound to be luxurious when it's finished – but we can't get over the Heart Radio star's recent update.

Taking to Instagram Stories on their official home account, Mark shared a clip inside the "main room" which we imagine is their living area. Like several of the downstairs rooms, it boasts glass doors onto the garden that offer unobstructed views of the breathtaking sunrise peeking over the horizon, while fields stretch out into the distance.

"The main view from the main room in the house. The sun is rising beautifully this morning, look at that. We'll never get bored of this," he said, before spanning the camera around to show the workmen with wheelbarrows in the garden.

"The boys are working hard on the landscaping outside," Mark added.

Mark and Michelle's new home in Essex

The clip was taken in the central room of the property, which sits further out from the rest of the ground floor in order to accommodate the couple's upstairs terrace.

Mark and Michelle's picturesque views can also be enjoyed in their master bedroom. "Bedroom views," Mark previously wrote next to a photo, and the comments quickly came flooding in from fans. One remarked: "Oh wow! That’s stunning guys," while another added: "Dreamy," and a third wrote: "Wow, what an absolutely stunning view and to call that home."

The couple also have beautiful views from their bedroom

A large section of the wall had been removed, which is where double doors to their balcony have since been installed. Their bedroom is located at the back of the white Georgian manor house, which overlooks a set of stairs that will eventually lead down to an outdoor swimming pool, according to their plans.

The Brassic actress and the former TOWIE star purchased the original property for £1.3million and had planning permission granted by Epping Council in July 2020.

Glimpses of the property progress over the last few months have indicated that the project is in the latter stages, with finishing touches being added like gold fittings in their bathrooms and marble tiles in their sauna and steam room.

