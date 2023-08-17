Inside Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's $7.4million home as couple's split is revealed

The Toxic singer hosted her wedding at the residence in June 2022

Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari shocked fans when it was reported that they had split over claims of infidelity on Wednesday just 14 months after their wedding.

Sam has reportedly moved out of the couple's marital home in Thousand Oaks, which played host to their star-studded nuptials in June 2022.

With questions arising about the couple's pre-nuptial agreement and how they may divide their assets, it is likely that Britney will maintain ownership of the property, which she bought for $7.4million in 2015 before even meeting Sam.

Although the pair were seen moving into an $11.8million mansion in Calabasas just days after their wedding, it wasn't long before they returned to Britney's Italian-style villa, and in February 2023 it was reported that the mom-of-two had sold the new home at a loss for $10.1million, just a few months after she had bought it.

Britney's private estate has 13,300 square feet of space, five bedrooms, seven and a half bathrooms and 20 sprawling acres of land, and she has revealed several glimpses inside the stunning property on Instagram, showcasing everything from her lavish living room to her outdoor pool. Keep reading to see more…

Britney Spears' living room

Britney's living room is designed with marbled floor, huge pillars and 35-foot high ceilings with tall windows. She shared a photo of herself with Sam at Christmas time, showing that they had decorated with an enormous tree.

Another look at the living room in a past video revealed that there are two separate seating areas with cream sofas.

Britney Spears' office

Britney shared a video of Sam in what appeared to be a home office/library. It is designed with wooden walls and bookshelves, and an open log fireplace with a wrought-iron cover.

Britney Spears' home gym

Britney has her very own home gym, where she often records workout tutorials. It has grey walls and flooring, and Britney has added a personal touch with blue LED string lights framing the mirrors and each wall.

Britney Spears' mezzanine

Britney's home has a large mezzanine level with a wrought-iron black bannister. She has added a floral rug to the wooden floor.

Britney Spears' entrance hall

Downstairs, guests are welcomed to the home via tall glass doors with wrought-iron frames, in keeping with the rest of the home.

Britney Spears' dressing room

Britney has a private dressing room fitted with cream wardrobes and cupboards, and mirrors spanning every wall.

Britney Spears' garden

Outside, Britney has an enormous infinity pool, boasting views over the incredible Hollywood skyline.

Britney Spears' bedroom

One of the most private areas of Britney's home is her bedroom, but she has previously shared a rare video in the space. It showed cream carpets and a four-poster wooden bed, as well as a seating area with a light green sofa, matching Britney's curtains.

