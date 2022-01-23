Dancing on Ice 2022 judges' homes revealed: Oti Mabuse, Ashley Banjo and more These skating stars have the most beautiful houses

Dancing on Ice is back on our screens for 2022, with a new addition to the judging panel – Oti Mabuse. The professional dancer has swapped the Strictly ballroom for the ice rink, following a brief break at home with her husband Marius Iepure.

Oti often shares glimpses into her beautiful home on social media, and she's not the only one: from Ashley Banjo to Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, see inside the Dancing on Ice judges' homes below…

Oti Mabuse's home

Dancing on Ice newcomer Oti lives in London with her husband, and the pair even streamed free virtual dance classes from their home during the first lockdown in 2020. It has a large living room with plenty of floor space where the couple can do some impromptu dancing, with patio doors leading out to their garden.

Oti Mabuse and Marius Iepure streamed dance classes from their living room

The space is decorated in a cream, grey and black colour palette, with a black fireplace serving as a real focal point. It has been topped with a vase of flowers, a metal sign reading 'love', and a framed wedding photo.

Oti lives in London with her husband

Like many stars, Oti also has her very own home gym. The space has been equipped with an exercise bike and a treadmill, so Oti and her husband can still get their cardio in when they're not dancing.

Christopher Dean's home

Christopher Dean lives with his partner and Dancing on Ice co-star Karen Barber in Buckinghamshire. The Olympic skating medallist tends to keep his home life tightly under wraps, but a recent appearance on This Morning offered fans a glimpse of his living room. It's painted cream and furnished with a large cream sofa with a combination of cream and red cushions.

Jayne Torvill's home

Jayne Torvill lives in East Sussex with her husband, Phil Christensen and their two adopted children, Kieran and Jessica. She has shared several photos from inside the property, including her kitchen, bathroom and garden.

Her kitchen is open-plan alongside the dining room. It's designed with a rustic woodland theme, including a statement mural of a tree and its roots on one wall, a leaf patterned rug, and wooden furniture.

The nature theme continues in Jayne's bathroom, where she has leaf-print wallpaper.

Jayne's garden features a large patio area with steps leading up onto the lawn, and furniture includes a circular dining table and chairs, two sun loungers, a shed and various plant pots.

Ashley Banjo's home

Ashley Banjo lives with his wife, Francesca and their two children, Rosie and Micah, in Essex.

A photo with his two children revealed a glimpse of his living room. It's designed with a cream and purple colour scheme, including purple curtains and a chest of drawers with purple velvet fronts. There is a brown leather sofa, and Ashley's children have their very own mini ball pit.

Another room in the home is decorated with white walls and features three vintage trunks for storage. This image also showed that the house has vintage windows with a green and red floral design.

