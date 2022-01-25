Stacey Solomon reveals special home renovation plans for son Rex

Stacey Solomon may have only just finished work on her fiancé Joe Swash's special "man cave" makeover, but she isn't stopping there.

The Loose Women star has already started renovation work on the next rooms in her home, and this time it's her son Rex's turn for a special surprise, as she is creating a Jurassic Park-inspired bathroom especially for the toddler.

WATCH: Stacey Solomon showcases bathroom renovations for son Rex

Work on the bathroom has had to be carried out while Joe and Stacey's kitchen is being renovated, with the mum-of-four revealing that she is taking the opportunity to give the space a makeover.

Taking to Instagram Stories to share clips of the spacious room, which has been stripped of all fixtures and fittings and was freshly plastered, Stacey explained: "While we're doing the kitchen we're also doing Rex's bathroom because all the plumbing is directly below for the kitchen and we had to come up through here to change it all.

Stacey recently transformed a room into Joe Swash's man cave

"So we've stripped it all out and this is the theme we're going for. I need to show you it in a better light because it's so cool."

Stacey has opted for a Jurassic Park theme for her youngest son, who loves dinosaurs. She has chosen distressed wooden floor panels to tie in with the theme and told fans she is "going to add some Jurassic Park tones to it for Rex".

Meanwhile, matte black accessories including a tap and shower will complete the look. We can't wait to see it all when it's done!

Stacey Solomon and her family moved into 'Pickle Cottage' in 2021

Stacey has been gradually renovating her family home, nicknamed 'Pickle Cottage', since moving there in 2021. The kitchen, which she revealed is her favourite room in the house, is also currently undergoing a full makeover.

Meanwhile, the TV personality surprised her partner Joe for his 40th birthday by transforming a room in their home into his den. Unveiling the finished room in an Instagram post at the weekend, Stacey wrote: "Happy 40th Birthday DADDY. We hope you had the best birthday ever and we can’t wait to make memories with you forever in your den… You’re always doing everything you can to make us happy so making your man cave was just the best project ever.

"You mean everything to us. You’re the best dad, best friend & fiancé we could ever wish for. To the moon and back Joe, always. Now let’s get married."

