Chrissy Tiegen reveals John Legend's New York home was worlds apart from new mansion The model was reminiscing about New York

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are not short of stunning houses, but their former home in New York was nothing like their current properties.

READ: Chrissy Teigen has a massive tree in her luxe home that you need to see to believe

The Lip Sync Battle star shared a loved-up photo of the couple at one of their favourite restaurants as she opened up about where they used to live.

Describing John's "basement apartment", Chrissy wrote in the caption: "We’ve been going to @frankrestaurant for…man, maybe 13, 14 years now?? We used to live just a couple blocks away, right across from the hell’s angels in the east village.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's rental home will blow your mind

"John had a basement apartment with a roommate and I used to sneak cigarettes (ew) through the little half window that lined up with the sidewalk. Basically a window where you could only see people’s shoes."

She went on to discuss how she has found it difficult to process losing her son Jack, and has been focussing all her efforts on her new cookbook.

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's expansive garden is a child's paradise

MORE: Pregnant Dylan Dreyer's family home is totally unexpected

Chrissy commented on John's former basement apartment

Chrissy and John now own two New York apartments, purchased in 2018 and 2020, which supposedly boast 13-foot beamed ceilings and oversized windows

They have also recently renovated their new property in Beverly Hills – but they are now thought to have moved in with their children Luna, five, and Miles, three. They bought the six-bedroom, nine-bathroom home for $17.5million in 2020, according to The Observer.

The couple's new home in Beverly Hills

Covering 10,700 square feet of space, it features a bedroom suite with a private balcony and walk-in wardrobes, a bar, a 500-square-foot media room, and even a temperature-controlled wine cellar. Outside, there is a 100-foot saltwater infinity pool, a fire pit, and a pool house.

Back in January, Chrissy shared a look inside the space, telling fans: "It's almost ready." She walked indoors and revealed a glimpse of the incredible entrance hall which features 24-foot ceilings and windows with black frames.

They previously lived in a seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom mansion, which they purchased in 2016 before putting it on the market in 2020.

Speaking of their decision to purchase a bigger home, John told Architectural Digest in January 2021: "We thought we were going to have a new addition to our family earlier this year, and so we were thinking we wanted more bedrooms and more living space. And we still expect to expand our family in the near future."

MORE: Inside George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth's $6.5million New York apartment

Read more HELLO! US stories here