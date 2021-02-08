Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's rental home has to be seen to be believed The couple are in the process of renovating a new house

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have been staying at an incredible rental home since listing their $24million Beverly Hills mansion for sale in August 2020 and starting renovations on a new house. The couple's current residence was built in 2019 and covers 11,500 square feet of space, complete with six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, and along with photos featuring their children, Luna and Miles, they have shared several images from inside. Take a look.

SEE: Chrissy Teigen debuts epic $17.5million new home with John Legend - watch video

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's kitchen

Loading the player...

WATCH: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's kitchen and living room are truly stunning

The house has an open-plan kitchen and living room, which Chrissy unveiled in a recent video showing her and the children watching Netflix. It is designed with white walls and minimalist furniture including handle-free kitchen cupboards and a matching TV unit. Other kitchen appliances include a microwave and double oven built into one wall.

MORE: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's former mansion REVEALED

READ: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's former garden is a dream

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's living room

An older photo of Luna and Miles back in November gave a better look at the family's TV set-up. It is fixed within a dark oak unit, and Chrissy and John have positioned two vases of flowers at either side.

For seating, there is a brown button-back L-shaped sofa, dressed with matching brown cushions.

This image shows that there is also a cream leather armchair at the other side of the room, and there are floor-to-ceiling glass windows framing the space, which lead out to the garden and an outdoor pool.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's bedroom

Chrissy and John's bedroom is built with double-height ceilings, and furniture includes a large black abstract painting spanning the width of one wall, a quilted beige leather bed frame, and grey stone bedside tables.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's bathroom

Chrissy and John's temporary bathroom is fitted with a freestanding white bath tub, and the walls are decorated with black wallpaper which looks as though it has been washed to reveal a faint floral pattern.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.