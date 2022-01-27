Dick and Angel Strawbridge are poised to leave the chateau with kids for new venture The Channel 4 stars are set for a new project

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge are set to leave their grand chateau with their children Arthur and Dorothy for their Dare To Do It Tour!

They are poised to travel the length and breadth of the UK to share their stories about their French adventure. On Wednesday, the couple shared an update to announce it's just a few weeks until they hit the road.

The post read: "We can hardly believe it but in just a few weeks' time Dick Angel Arthur & Dorothy will be on the road ready for their Dare To Do It Tour! Dorothy has organised all of her outfits and the excitement levels in the Strawbridge house are through the roof! Have you grabbed your seat for the evening, where will you be seeing the Strawbridges?"

The Strawbridge family are very excited about their new venture

The announcement was posted alongside a sweet family photograph of Dick, Angel, Arthur and Dorothy sitting on the regal-looking stairway at the chateau. Their tour will include stop-offs in Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cardiff, and Belfast.

Despite the exciting circumstances, we're sure the family will be sad to be leaving behind their royal-worthy surroundings, albeit temporarily.

Dick and Angel bought the property back in 2015

Located in the commune of Martigné-sur-Mayenne, in the Pays de la Loire region of north-west France, the property had stood empty for 40 years with no electricity, heating or running water when they snapped it up for a bargain £280,000 back in 2015.

Now, the chateau boasts 45 rooms with stunning vintage interiors, a moat, 12 acres of grounds, a home for Angel's parents to live on-site too, and The Orangery, which acts as a stunning wedding venue. In fact, it actually hosted Dick and Angel's own nuptials which took place during the first series.

Their Instagram feed is filled with photos and videos of their renovations at the property – and fans always lap it up! Each post racks up thousands of likes and so many comments of praise.

