Dick and Angel Strawbridge spark reaction with candid post on 'manic' year The Escape to Chateau stars were reflecting on 2021

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge have shared a very candid post reflecting on their "manic" year.

Taking to Instagram, the couple shared a heartwarming new photo of their two children, Arthur and Dorothy, enjoying a family trip to the beach, writing in caption: "Happy New Year to you wonderful lot! We hope 2022 brings health and happiness to you and your loved ones."

WATCH: Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel Strawbridge make incredible discovery while restoring roof

They continued: "After a pretty manic 2021, we settled down over the holidays. At the start the Chateau felt very quiet, but the excitement of the children soon took over!"

Opening up further about how they reflected on the challenges of the past year, Dick and Angel added: "We've made toasts to family, to friends and colleagues, to people we have not yet had a chance to meet, and to those we have been missing.

"During the day on New Year's Eve, we took a walk along the coast, and chatted… 2021 was a year to remember and we can’t wait to get our teeth into 2022."

Dick and Angel shared this photo on their Instagram

The Channel 4 stars are hugely popular with their followers and fans of their TV show, so naturally the comments section was flooded with well-wishes and reaction to the presenters' post.

One person said: "Happy new year to such a beautiful soulful family. Love you guys and everything you do at the chateau," as a second wrote: "A very Happy Healthy loving New Year to all of you. What moments of Chateau fun and adventure awaits our screens this year."

A third was in agreement, commenting: "Happy New Year to you all as well. Onward and upward as we continue the challenge."

The husband and wife team, who wed in 2015, recently wrapped their eighth series of Escape to the Chateau, which finished with a festive episode showing the Strawbridge's family recent trip to Colmar in the Alsace region, close to the German border.

