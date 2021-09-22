Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel Strawbridge's castle is seriously regal in new photo – fans react The couple showed off the mammoth entrance hall

Of all properties to have a royal feel, it's got to be Dick and Angel Strawbridge's home, Chateau de la Motte Husson.

The Escape to the Chateau stars shared a new peek inside their 19th-century castle on Tuesday as they showed off the entrance hall.

Posting a family photo on Instagram, Dick, Angel and their two children Arthur and Dorothy stood with their backs to the camera in their vast hallway.

A set of engraved wooden doors stood open, leading out to the gardens, while two windows stood on either side with wooden panelling surrounding them.

Two wooden side tables lined each wall, topped with colourful indoor plants, while a series of delicate butterfly ornaments had been placed on one wall.

The caption read: "Dick and Angel were giving us a tour of the ground floor of The Chateau on Sunday as part of The Salon, letting us in on some of the details that we didn't know before."

The Escape to the Chateau stars shared a new family photo

Fans shared their thoughts in the comments section, with one writing: "So lovely. This hall is larger than our living room." A second remarked: "Beautiful front entrance," and a third added: "I've always loved this entry hall...it really sets the stage for the rest of the chateau!"

The Salon is the couple's new subscription venture, which offers members new Chateau content, for only £10 per month.

"Over the years we have received thousands of emails from people wanting to know more about The Chateau or asking for advice on their latest project," Dick and Angel have said. "The Salon is our way of answering this and opening our home to anyone who wants to see behind the scenes or even visit us by entering our monthly competitions."

The couple moved into their home in 2015

Luckily, Dick and Angel have shared glimpses inside their fairytale home over the past five years as they renovated the property.

Viewers of Escape to the Chateau will remember that the couple snapped up the jaw-dropping estate, which boasts 45 rooms, a moat and 12 acres of grounds, for a bargain £280,000 back in 2015.

However, the property had stood empty for 40 years, and with no electricity, heating or running water, they certainly had their work cut out.

Now, they have transformed it into not only a beautiful family home but also an incredible wedding venue in the commune of Martigné-sur-Mayenne, in the Pays de la Loire region of north-west France.

The Orangery has been transformed into an idyllic setting to host wedding breakfasts, while the dual staircase at the entrance to the chateau provides the perfect backdrop for outdoor wedding ceremonies. No wonder, then, that the couple chose to host their own wedding there in 2015.

