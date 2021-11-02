Escape to the Chateau fans declare their love for Dick & Angel Strawbridge's Disney-esque room Their viewers are obsessed

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge are continually impressing their viewers with their incredible home makeovers, and fans were completely bowled over by their latest photograph of their unique turret library.

The image is taken from the doorway, revealing a glimpse of the circular space which is filled with shelves brimming with books. The wooden panelling has been painted in a pastel blue shade and there is also statement wallpaper and patterned flooring. There is a regal-looking chair and a side table making it the perfect place to sit and read.

The couple have propped up a ladder in the room allowing access to the books up high, creating even more of a fantasy feel to the space. It appears to pay homage to Disney's Beauty and the Beast library with gilded elements and in-built shelving.

Fans left comments to share their love for the space. One follower wrote: "I love this library," and another said: "I'm in love with that wee space." A third penned: "Magical," alongside a love heart emoji.

Dick and Angel's library is truly magical

Another one of their magnificent turret rooms has been turned into a reading space too – this time with a much more minimalist style – allowing the uniquely shaped space to do the talking.

The sitting area is complete with a bright blue tub chair which looks out upon the view. There is also a mini circular side table with just enough room for a book and a cup of tea. The most unusual feature, though, is the statement stencilling around the room in lovely foliage patterns.

The couple have another reading nook in their other turret

One fan wrote: "Beautiful, calming space. Angel is very talented," while another added: " OMG this room is next level," and a third commented: "It looks so magical, like sitting in another world. Just daydreaming and listening to a good book and enjoying life, perfect!"

Others did suggest changes to the room though, adding that they thought the chair should be switched out for a bath. One said: "I would put a Japanese soaking tub in there and a window seat! Some plants, books, a luxurious robe and some scented oils!"

