Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel Strawbridge's challenging first Christmas revealed – details

With a family home boasting 45 rooms, a moat and 12 acres of grounds, it's expected that Dick and Angel Strawbridge's Christmas decorations would be very regal.

PHOTOS: Inside Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel Strawbridge's £280k jaw-dropping castle

However, the Escape to the Chateau stars revealed that they struggled financially during their first holiday season at Chateau de la Motte Husson in 2015 and resorted to repurposing some of their light fittings to create DIY decorations. "Our pennies were tight and the tree had to be a reasonable size. We were struggling to fill it with our decorations. We ended up hanging crystals from an old chandelier from paperclips, which we still have," Angel explained during an interview with Woman & Home.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dick and Angel Strawbridge reveal incredible discovery while restoring roof

Their 2021 decorations, however, are very impressive. The couple revealed the entrance hall has been decorated with two wreaths hanging in the windows on either side of the front door while snowflake garlands hung from the ceiling. A large Christmas tree was positioned in the middle of the internal doors and tastefully decorated with white, silver and glass ornaments.

READ: How much does it cost to stay at the Escape to the Chateau castle?

MORE: Denise Welch's colour-clash home near famous son Matt Healy's father is unexpected – inside

The couple recently shared a photo of their Christmas tree

Angel added of their family traditions with children Arthur and Dorothy: "They write their Christmas list and we put it up our chimney, so it gets to Santa the quickest way." How sweet!

The couple purchased their 19th-century home, located in the commune of Martigné-sur-Mayenne, for a bargain £280,000 back in 2015. The property had stood empty for 40 years with no electricity, heating or running water and they have spent the last six years restoring it.

Dick and Angel moved into Chateau de la Motte Husson in 2015

Now, it boasts a home for Angel's parents to live on-site too, and The Orangery, which acts as a stunning wedding venue. In fact, it actually hosted Dick and Angel's own nuptials which took place during the first series.

After putting so much time and effort into the renovations, Dick told HELLO! last year they have no plans to move. "I've got no intention of going anywhere," said Dick, "I'm going to be planted here. I get a headache even thinking about moving."

Angel reaffirmed that they always viewed the property as their "forever home". She told Woman & Home: "This is our forever home – we'd already decided it was before the show got commissioned. There are lots of moments when you might want to be away on holiday, but we couldn't be happier at the chateau."

READ: 9 grand royal hallways that will leave you speechless: From Princess Diana to Sarah Ferguson

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.