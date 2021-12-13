Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel Strawbridge transform family mansion for Christmas – photo Chateau De La Motte Husson is looking festive

Escape to the Chateau viewers are used to seeing Dick and Angel Strawbridge's 19th-century castle, Chateau De La Motte Husson, looking regal all year round, but it looks extra special for the festive season.

The couple revealed the entrance hall has been decorated with two wreaths hanging in the windows on either side of the front door while snowflake garlands hung from the ceiling. A large Christmas tree was positioned in the middle of the internal doors and tastefully decorated with white, silver and glass ornaments. Despite the fact that Christmas Day is still over a week away, Dick and Angel already have plenty of wrapped presents and hampers underneath the tree – perhaps for their children Arthur and Dorothy.

"Have you got your tree yet? Things are beginning to get festive at The Chateau!" they wrote in the caption. "Oh how beautiful!" gushed one of their followers, and another added: "What a beautiful tree x all decorations are gorgeous."

Meanwhile, others pointed out that their decorations look familiar. "Isn't that your tree from 2018?" asked one, and a second responded: "Yes I would say so, it would be nice to see what their tree looks like in 2021."

Dick and Angel Strawbridge showed off their Christmas decorations

Dick and Angel's family home Chateau de la Motte Husson is based in Pays de la Loire, near Nantes in France. The couple bought their 45-room chateau – which has 78 windows, 12 acres and one moat – for just £280,000 in 2015 and tied the knot there later that year.

The property had stood empty for 40 years with no electricity, heating or running water, and they have been renovating it as part of their TV show ever since.

The family moved into the chateau in 2015

Dick, Angel and their two kids are likely looking forward to a quiet family Christmas before they leave their home behind to go on tour in 2022. Announcing the news to their fans, they wrote: "We are so excited that the 'Dare To Do It Tour' So much more to say… Returns in 2022.

"Dick, Angel, Arthur and Dorothy are travelling the UK to share all things Chateau, and the story of how and why they dared to do it! With plenty of fun, laughter and surprises along the way."

