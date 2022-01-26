Strictly's Stacey Dooley forced to address Kevin Clifton engagement speculation The couple have been dating since 2019

Stacey Dooley was put on the spot during Tuesday's The One Show, where she was asked about rumours of an engagement between herself and boyfriend Kevin Clifton.

Speaking to hosts Lauren Laverne and Jermaine Jenas on the BBC Show, the presenter was quick to brush off speculation.

"Stacey, we mentioned that you're a Strictly winner, you took home the glitterball with the love of your life Kevin," remarked Lauren, to which Stacey replied: "I know, what a cliche."

Lauren then quizzed: "You've got to get your hand out here, you don't have an announcement? Would we be the first to know?"

Shutting the question down, Stacey quipped: "You would absolutely be the first to know. But no, I’m so dull. No, I'm not getting married."

Kevin and Stacey first met when they were partnered together on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018 and confirmed their romance a few months after winning the competition.

The couple have been dating since 2019

While it's clear that the pair are completely smitten, fans shouldn't expect to hear wedding bells in the near future. The presenter previously joked that she won't tie the knot with Kevin because he would 'end up divorcing her'.

During an episode of Stacey Sleeps Over, she confessed that she is in no rush to marry the professional dancer, who has been married three times before. "Kev and I have been together for two years," she explained. "I don't think I want to get married. I think I'd be more interested in starting a family than getting married."

She added: "I can't think of anything worse than being a Tradwife. I would be useless, completely and utterly useless. He'd divorce me in a heartbeat."

