The gardening tools to buy on sale now in preparation for your 2022 garden glow up

Gardening tools are an essential for everyone to have, and when a sale is on there is no reason not to miss out on a bargain.

No matter what size your garden or outdoor space is – whether you have acres of land, a garden with bountiful rose beds, or a balcony with a few pot plants, or even a few succulents inside your flat – having the right tools to trim and tend to your leafy friends is essential as it also helps them to grow properly year after year.

While some may be seasoned gardeners, others may wish to learn to be a green fingered friend.

Though winter may not be the best time to plant new plants or trees, it is the prime time to stock up on the must-haves for the spring and summer months, especially when they are reduced, and neaten up your garden using a leaf blower.

Best places to buy gardening supplies & tools

John Lewis garden tools on sale

John Lewis’ sale spans across home and garden, fashion, as well as electrical offers and more. While gardening tools have not been discounted, the longstanding retailer is offering shoppers an extra bonus, in the form of £15 off when you spend over £150 using the discount code “MYJL15”.

Our top pick: Indoor Gardening Tools Gift Set, £54.99, John Lewis & Partners

B&Q garden tools on sale

As well as clearance sale on, B&Q has a variety of categories reduced by 20% off until 31 March, so if you want to revamp your garden, and your kitchen too, you can do with more bargains on offer.

Our top pick: Mac Allister Corded Rotary Lawnmower, £108, B&Q

Homebase garden tools on sale

Homebase has nailed the sales, as it has launched a whole host of deals, including half price offers, buy one get one free deals, save £25, as well as four items for £10.

Our top pick: Sovereign 1400W Pressure Washer, £39 (Was £49), Homebase

Dobbies garden tools on sale

Dobbies is one of the go-to shopping destinations for all things for the gardeners out there, from plants to props. With an abundance of sales and offers on, including discounts on all-important wellington boots, this is not to be missed.

Our top pick: 37cm Mech Classic Grass Shears Gardena, £8.39 (Was £14.99), Dobbies

Argos garden tools on sale

Argos has an unmissable clearance on across various categories, including home and garden, furniture, as well as fashion, health and beauty, jewellery and much more.

Our top pick: V&A Gardening Multi-Tool, £10.50, Argos

Amazon garden tools on sale

If you’re on the hunt for a bargain, Amazon almost always has a deal or two for shoppers.

Our top pick: Cordless Strimmer, £84.99 (Was £89.99), Amazon

Robert Dyas garden tools on sale

Robert Dyas is the go-to for electrical appliances, including furniture, home cleaning, outdoor accessories, as well as gardening tools and gadgets.

Our top pick: 3-in-1 Garden Vacuum, Leaf Blower and Mulcher, £29.93, Robert Dyas

Wickes garden tools on sale

Wickes has two options for those looking for a bargain buy; latest offers as well as clearance, so you are spoilt for choice. If there isn’t a deal that quite tickles your fancy, stay tuned in the latest offers section in case more bargains drop.

Our top pick: Cordless Hedge Trimmer, £139, Wickes

